After 'suitcase' culture, Prajwal Revanna now hints at 'bucket culture' in JD(S)

Ashwini YS, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 11 2017, 20:01 IST

JD(S) youth leader Prajwal Revanna who’d recently left his party red-faced with his “suitcase culture” statement, has now hinted at the prevalence of “bucket culture” in the party.



He has also indirectly expressed his desire to contest from Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in Bengaluru.



While addressing a workers meeting in RR Nagar on October 10, he said that his adversaries wanted to weaken his power, as they feared that he would put a stop to corrupt practices in the party.



“Some people, who are insecure about my political growth, feared that I would put a stop to the bucket culture in the party. They know that I will not condone corruption or illegalities in the party. So they systematically went about weakening my power, and they succeeded in doing so,” he said. His entire speech which was captured on camera has now gone viral.



Prajwal was referring to the same speech that had got him in trouble on July 7. “A huge controversy erupted after only a part of the speech was highlighted. I had not said anything against H D Deve Gowda or H D Kumaraswamy. They are the pillars of the party. But my adversaries wanted to taint my reputation, which I had built over a period of seven years,” he added.



A miffed Prajwal had made the controversial statement (about the prevalence of a suitcase culture) in Hunsur after he was denied ticket to contest from the constituency. The party has assured the ticket to newcomer H Vishwanath.



Prajwal, son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of party supremo Deve Gowda, is keen on contesting the upcoming polls, despite stiff opposition from his grandfather and uncle, Kumaraswamy.



While it was rumoured that he would be contesting from Belur, Prajwal for the first time has expressed his intentions of contesting from RR Nagar. He recounts that he decided to participate in the party meeting, only because it was being held in RR Nagar.