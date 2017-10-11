Press Esc to close
  Govt extends 7th Pay panel benefits to teachers of central, state varsities      Asiya Andrabi's pic features in J&K govt's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign      Rahul wraps up Guj trip, says demonetisation helped convert black money to white      After 'suitcase' culture, Prajwal Revanna now hints at 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors to brainstorm on PM's call for New India by 2022      Godhra train burning not an act of 'terrorism' or 'act of war': Guj HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush Goyal should not have defended Jay Shah: Yashwant Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Cong to counter BJP offensive on Rahul turf      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Court postpones hearing in Jay Shah's defamation plea to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher appointed FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers    
You are here: Home » State » After 'suitcase' culture, Prajwal Revanna now hints at 'bucket culture' in JD(S)

After 'suitcase' culture, Prajwal Revanna now hints at 'bucket culture' in JD(S)

Ashwini YS, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 11 2017, 20:01 IST
JD(S) youth leader Prajwal Revanna. Picture courtesy Facebook

JD(S) youth leader Prajwal Revanna. Picture courtesy Facebook

JD(S) youth leader Prajwal Revanna who’d recently left his party red-faced with his “suitcase culture” statement, has now hinted at the prevalence of “bucket culture” in the party.

He has also indirectly expressed his desire to contest from Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in Bengaluru.

While addressing a workers meeting in RR Nagar on October 10, he said that his adversaries wanted to weaken his power, as they feared that he would put a stop to corrupt practices in the party.

“Some people, who are insecure about my political growth, feared that I would put a stop to the bucket culture in the party. They know that I will not condone corruption or illegalities in the party. So they systematically went about weakening my power, and they succeeded in doing so,” he said. His entire speech which was captured on camera has now gone viral.

Prajwal was referring to the same speech that had got him in trouble on July 7. “A huge controversy erupted after only a part of the speech was highlighted. I had not said anything against H D Deve Gowda or H D Kumaraswamy. They are the pillars of the party. But my adversaries wanted to taint my reputation, which I had built over a period of seven years,” he added.

A miffed Prajwal had made the controversial statement (about the prevalence of a suitcase culture) in Hunsur after he was denied ticket to contest from the constituency. The party has assured the ticket to newcomer H Vishwanath.

Prajwal, son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of party supremo Deve Gowda, is keen on contesting the upcoming polls, despite stiff opposition from his grandfather and uncle, Kumaraswamy.

While it was rumoured that he would be contesting from Belur, Prajwal for the first time has expressed his intentions of contesting from RR Nagar. He recounts that he decided to participate in the party meeting, only because it was being held in RR Nagar.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.