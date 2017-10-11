Press Esc to close
Cabinet approves hike in salary of University and college teachers

Prakash Kumar, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 21:16 IST
Javadekar announced that the hike would be anywhere between 10 and 50 thousand rupees.

Javadekar announced that the hike would be anywhere between 10 and 50 thousand rupees.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised pay scales of teachers and equivalent academic staff of the universities, colleges and the Centrally-funded technical institutions which includes Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The salary of the higher educational institutions' faculties and other staff has been revised following the seventh pay commission recommendations.

“The decision will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in the 106 universities/Colleges, which are funded by the university grants commission (UGC)/Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD); 329 universities, which are funded by State Governments; and 12,912 Government and private aided colleges affiliated to State public universities,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Besides, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 Centrally-funded technical institutions including IITs, IISc, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Science and Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), he added.

The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The revised pay scales, approved by the Cabinet, will be applicable from January 1, 2016.

“The implementation of revised salary will enhance the teachers' pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800 as against the extant entry pay due to the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission for the pay of teachers. This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22% to 28 %,” the Government said in a statement

The Centre's annual financial liability on account of the teachers and other staff pay hike would come about Rs 9,800 crore, the Government.

For the State Government funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective State Governments, the HRD Ministry said.

The Central Government will bear “the additional burden” of the States to be arising due to revision of the pay scales under seventh pay commission recommendations, Javadekar said.

“The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent,” he added.

According to Ministry sources, the salary of an assistant professor (entry level) of a university will be increased to Rs 57,700 per month from the current Rs 47,000 per month. The revised salary of the assistant professors (Grade-2) will come at Rs 68,000 per month against the current Rs 56,000 per month. The revised pay scale of the assistant professors (senior grade) would now be Rs 80,000 per month, instead of Rs 65,000.

The salary of the associate professor has been increased to Rs 1.31 lakh per month from Rs 1.07 lakh while the professors would now draw a monthly salary of Rs 1.44 lakh with the revision, instead of current Rs 1.16 lakh.

The revised salary of the vice chancellors is now Rs 2.25 lakh per month, instead of current Rs 1.75 lakh per month.
