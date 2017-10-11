Press Esc to close
Govt extends 7th Pay panel benefits to teachers of central, state varsities

Govt extends 7th Pay panel benefits to teachers of central, state varsities

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 20:26 IST




The government today extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges.

The move will benefit 7.58 lakh professors, assistant professors and others, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken.

He said the hike would be anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.
