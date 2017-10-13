HC acquits Talwars in Aarushi murder case

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow/Allahabad, Oct 13 2017, 1:49 IST

Says couple convicted merely on basis of doubt

The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj. PTI file photo

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were acquitted of the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj, with the Allahabad High Court saying they had earlier been convicted merely on the basis of doubt.



A division bench comprising Justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra delivered the verdict before a packed courtroom, setting aside the judgement of the CBI court in Ghaziabad, which had sentenced the Talwar couple to life imprisonment.



According to lawyers, the high court said the accused could not be held guilty merely on the basis of doubt.



Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, representing the Talwars, said the court observed that it was improper to punish the couple on the ground that they were present in the house on the night of the murders.



“Both the judges found that the evidence presented by the CBI lacked credibility,” Mir said.



The bench said that the proof against the couple was not sufficient and that the chain of circumstantial evidence was not unbreakable.



Rajesh and Nupur, who are currently lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, were ordered to be released immediately. Sources said the couple was likely to be released on Friday.



Aarushi (14) and Hemraj were found murdered at the Noida residence of the Talwars, both dental surgeons, at Jalvayu Vihar on May 15, 2008.



The killings had evoked a nationwide interest and the then Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case.



The CBI had initially filed a closure report in the lower court, stating that it did not have enough evidence against the Talwars to charge them with the double murder.



The investigating agency had also earlier arrested the Talwars’ assistant, Krishna, and later two other helpers Vijay Mondal and Rajkumar.



However, they were all subsequently released due to insufficient evidence to prove their role in the case.



The Talwars were later prosecuted by the CBI after the lower court rejected the agency’s closure report. In 2013, the CBI court had found the couple guilty of the murders, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.