Talwar couple acquitted in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 15:38 IST

The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj. PTI file photo

Allahabad high court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj murder around nine years back at Noida.



A division bench comprising Justice B.K.Narayana and Justice A.K.Mishra delivered its verdict before a packed court setting aside the judgement of the CBI court by which it had sentenced the Talwar couple to life imprisonment in the murder case.



According to the lawyers present at the court room, when the verdict was delivered, the high court said that the accused could not be held guilty merely on the basis of doubt.



The bench said that the evidence against the Talwar couple was not sufficient and that the chain of circumstantial evidence was not unbreakable.



Rajesh and Nupur, who were currently lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, were ordered to be released immediately.



Aarushi and Hemraj were found murdered at the Noida residence of the Talwars, both dental surgeons, at Jalvayu Vihar on May 15, 2008.



The killings had evoked a nationwide interest and the then UP government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.



The CBI had initially filed a closure report in the lower court stating that it did not have enough evidence against the Talwar couple to charge them with the murder.



The premier investigating had also earlier arrested Talwar's assistant Krishna and later two others-Vijay Mondal and Rajkumar though they were released later on again because of insufficient evidence against them.



The Talwars were later prosecuted by the CBI after the lower court rejected the agency's closure report. In 2013 the CBI court found the couple guilty of murder of their daughter and Hemraj and sentenced them to life imprisonment.



