You are here: Home » National » Talwar couple likely to be released from Dasna jail on Monday

Talwar couple likely to be released from Dasna jail on Monday

Press Trust of India, Dasna (Ghaziabad), Oct 13 2017, 17:22 IST

Says couple convicted merely on basis of doubt

The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj. PTI file photo

The Talwar couple, who have been acquitted in the 2008 murder case of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, are likely to be released from Dasna Jail on Monday.

"There is no possibility of release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Dasna Jail today as we have not received the court order copy so far. Their release may take place on Monday as tomorrow is second Saturday," lawyer of the Talwars' Tanvir Mir Ahmed told PTI.

The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the twin murders. Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said, "we have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it."

He said there were two methods to complete the process of releasing a prisoner from jail. "Either the Allahabad High Court sends its order copy directly to jail authorities or it is sent through the CBI court concerned which awarded them a life sentence," he said.

"In 99 percent cases, we get order copy through the post. If we are handed over the hard copy of the order we will release them," Maurya added.

The Allahabad High Court had yesterday acquitted the Talwars in the case, saying neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013, for the double murders that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.

With the acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces - who killed the 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old man.
