EC set to announce polls to Gujarat, Himachal assemblies

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 12 2017, 12:02 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti. File photo

The Election Commission is set to announce elections to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assemblies this evening.



The poll panel has convened a press conference this evening to announce the poll schedule.



While the term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on January 22, the term of the 68-member HP Assembly ends on January 7.