Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Himachal polls on Nov 9; Gujarat before Dec 18

Himachal polls on Nov 9; Gujarat before Dec 18

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 1:37 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti. File photo

Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti. File photo

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 9, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

The commission deferred an announcement on Gujarat where the term of the Assembly also ends in January.

However, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said that elections will be held in Gujarat before the counting of votes is held in Himachal Pradesh (December 18).

This is to ensure that the outcome in the hill state does not have an impact on the elections in Gujarat.

The Congress cried foul at the commission’s decision to announce the schedule only for Himachal and accused the Centre of putting pressure on the EC to “suit its political ends”.

Joti, who was flanked by Election Commissioners O P Rawat and Sunil Arora, said the commission had received a request from the Gujarat government to defer the announcement to allow relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit districts of the state.

He also contended that simultaneous announcement of elections in both the states would have led to a long spell of Model Code of Conduct in Gujarat, which would be unfair.

Joti said elections need to be held early in Himachal as the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and parts of Bharmour are cut off from the rest of the state once winter sets in.

Joti said Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines would be used in all the 7,521 polling stations in Himachal.

On a pilot basis, one polling station from each Assembly constituency will be randomly selected to match VVPAT slips with the results obtained from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In Himachal, the Congress is bracing for a tough fight with an aggressive BJP.The Congress is mired in a factional fight with Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh demanding the removal of state unit president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The Congress’s central leadership has brokered an uneasy truce with party vice president Rahul Gandhi declaring Virbhadra as the party’s chief ministerial face but refused to sack Sukhwinder.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.