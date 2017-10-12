Press Esc to close
  Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      Andrabi's photo on 'save girl child' banner: CDPO suspended      HC sets aside JNU disciplinary action against Kanhaiya, 14 ors      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      North Korea says Trump has 'lit fuse of war': TASS      England can't win Ashes without Stokes : Waugh      Govt to discuss bringing real estate under GST in Nov: Jaitley      Woman approaches HC seeking access to ill husband's bank a/c      Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison as parole ends      SC issues guidelines to accord senior designation to lawyers      EC set to announce polls to Gujarat, Himachal assemblies      Talwar couple acquitted in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case      Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      Sensex moves up 113 pts, Nifty climbs above 10,000    
You are here: Home » National » Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row

Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row

Press Trust of India, Panaji, Oct 12 2017, 14:54 IST
BJP president Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah. Image courtesy Twitter

BJP president Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah. Image courtesy Twitter

The Congress today demanded an inquiry by the CBI into a media report alleging that the turnover of a firm of BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay grew manifold after the saffron party came to power in 2014.

The charge has been rejected by the BJP and Jay Shah, who termed the report as "false, derogatory and defamatory".

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I wonder if the prime minister can explain to us this model of getting Rs 15 crore loan for our businesses. He needs to tell us."

She alleged that agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate were being used to silence the opposition after the BJP-led government assumed office.

"These (agencies) have become a tool to silence the voices, and, for the CBI to function independently this is an important case," she told a press meet.

Chaturvedi said that the BJP initially had come up with the argument that Jay Shah is an individual businessman and he is carrying out his business and, hence, no one can target him.

"However, we had a Union minister coming in support of Jay Shah and giving him a clean chit," she said.

She alleged that the Narendra Modi government is trying to protect Jay Shah, who is just an individual businessman.

Chaturvedi sought to know if it is not a case of "conflict of interest" that Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is supposed to defend the Union of India, is defending Jay Shah.

"Two days before the report came out, he applied for leave to fight this case," she claimed, and asked, "Isn't this a conflict of interest?"

Union minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said in New Delhi that Mehta will represent Jay Shah in the case.

He said Mehta had sought Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's permission to appear for the BJP chief's son and the approval was granted.

News portal The Wire recently claimed that the turnover of Jay Shah's firm grew exponentially after the party came to power at the Centre.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.