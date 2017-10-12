Kovind tells governors to engage MLAs in pushing development agenda

Press Esc to close
  Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      Andrabi's photo on 'save girl child' banner: CDPO suspended      HC sets aside JNU disciplinary action against Kanhaiya, 14 ors      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      North Korea says Trump has 'lit fuse of war': TASS      England can't win Ashes without Stokes : Waugh      Govt to discuss bringing real estate under GST in Nov: Jaitley      Woman approaches HC seeking access to ill husband's bank a/c      Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison as parole ends      SC issues guidelines to accord senior designation to lawyers      EC set to announce polls to Gujarat, Himachal assemblies      Talwar couple acquitted in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case      Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      Sensex moves up 113 pts, Nifty climbs above 10,000    
You are here: Home » National » Kovind tells governors to engage MLAs in pushing development agenda

Kovind tells governors to engage MLAs in pushing development agenda

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 15:33 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind, PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday opened a two-day conference of governors and lieutenant governors, urging them to be pro-active in pushing the development agenda in the light of challenging goals for "new India by 2022."

Inaugurating the 48th conference of governors and the first under his tenure, Kovind said the governors can provide a new dimension to the development of their states by communicating with legislators, and "inviting them to Raj Bhavan to deliberate on subjects related to public well-being."

The conference is being attended by 27 governors and three lieutenant governors. The administrators of the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu as well as of Lakshadweep are also participating as special invitees.

Kovind said the governors play the role of a bridge between the Union government and the states. "The obligation of Governors to preserve and uphold the Constitution and commit themselves to the service and welfare of the people is even more pronounced in the current paradigm of co-operative federalism."

The President told the governors that critical milestones and national goals have been set in the context of the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence in 2022. "This period is only five years away, and the government of India has resolved to build a society that is safe and secure, prosperous, ensures opportunity for all, and is a leader in science and technology," he said.

Kovind said, given the magnitude of this task, it is necessary that the entire country works unitedly and is on the same page. "Governors should inspire and connect with all relevant stakeholders in their respective States."

Kovind reminded the governors that they could could help raise the quality of discussion and debate and provide an impetus to society and the State government by engaging vice-chancellors, academicians, social workers and student and youth groups in this regard.

He pointed out that 69 per cent of universities in the country will fall under the purview of state governments where 94 per cent of all college and university students study.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Union ministers are attending the conference. NITI Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amit Kant made a presentation on "New India." After which, the governors and the Union ministers went into huddle on ideas that should be vigorously pursued for India to achieve those goals.

The governors split into two groups for detailed deliberations on ‘Infrastructure for New India 2022’ and ‘Public Services for New India 2022.’ The second session saw the subjects of ‘Higher Education in States’ and ‘Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to Make Youth Employable’ being taken up for discussion.

In the third session scheduled for Friday the governors would make remarks on any special issues pertaining to their respective states and union territories. They will also highlight key achievements or initiatives started in their respective Raj Bhavans, which can be adopted or replicated elsewhere.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.