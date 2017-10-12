Kovind tells governors to engage MLAs in pushing development agenda

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 15:33 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday opened a two-day conference of governors and lieutenant governors, urging them to be pro-active in pushing the development agenda in the light of challenging goals for "new India by 2022."



Inaugurating the 48th conference of governors and the first under his tenure, Kovind said the governors can provide a new dimension to the development of their states by communicating with legislators, and "inviting them to Raj Bhavan to deliberate on subjects related to public well-being."



The conference is being attended by 27 governors and three lieutenant governors. The administrators of the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu as well as of Lakshadweep are also participating as special invitees.



Kovind said the governors play the role of a bridge between the Union government and the states. "The obligation of Governors to preserve and uphold the Constitution and commit themselves to the service and welfare of the people is even more pronounced in the current paradigm of co-operative federalism."



The President told the governors that critical milestones and national goals have been set in the context of the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence in 2022. "This period is only five years away, and the government of India has resolved to build a society that is safe and secure, prosperous, ensures opportunity for all, and is a leader in science and technology," he said.



Kovind said, given the magnitude of this task, it is necessary that the entire country works unitedly and is on the same page. "Governors should inspire and connect with all relevant stakeholders in their respective States."



Kovind reminded the governors that they could could help raise the quality of discussion and debate and provide an impetus to society and the State government by engaging vice-chancellors, academicians, social workers and student and youth groups in this regard.



He pointed out that 69 per cent of universities in the country will fall under the purview of state governments where 94 per cent of all college and university students study.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Union ministers are attending the conference. NITI Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amit Kant made a presentation on "New India." After which, the governors and the Union ministers went into huddle on ideas that should be vigorously pursued for India to achieve those goals.



The governors split into two groups for detailed deliberations on ‘Infrastructure for New India 2022’ and ‘Public Services for New India 2022.’ The second session saw the subjects of ‘Higher Education in States’ and ‘Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to Make Youth Employable’ being taken up for discussion.



In the third session scheduled for Friday the governors would make remarks on any special issues pertaining to their respective states and union territories. They will also highlight key achievements or initiatives started in their respective Raj Bhavans, which can be adopted or replicated elsewhere.



