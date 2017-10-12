Army jawan, porter killed in ceasefire violation by Pak Army

Press Trust of India, Jammu, Oct 12 2017, 15:57 IST

A jawan and a civilian porter died in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan today morning in the sector, a defence spokesman said. PTI file photo

An Army jawan and a civilian porter were killed in Pakistani firing today at forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 1035 hours in Krishnagati Sector along the Line of Control (LoC)", a defence spokesman said here on the ceasefire violation.



He said that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. "Firing is still on," the spokesman said.



A jawan and a civilian porter died in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan today morning in the sector, he said.



On October 6, Pakistani troops had opened fire in Baba Khori and other areas in Rajouri district, and on October 4, three Army jawans were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Poonch sector.



In a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch on October 3 an Army jawan was killed, a day after two minors died and 12 civilians were injured in cross-border shelling.



The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.