You are here: Home » National » Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 1:07 IST

Soldier, porter killed in heavy shelling

A jawan and a civilian porter died in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan today morning in the sector, a defence spokesman said. PTI file photo

A soldier and a porter working with the army were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

An army official said Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Indian forward areas and border hamlets in KG sector from 10:35 am on Thursday which was strongly and effectively retaliated by the Indian army. “In the exchange of fire, one Army jawan and a civilian porter working with the Army were killed,” he said.

The ceasefire violations and sniper attacks along the LoC and the International Border (IB) by Pakistani troops have been on rise in the last few months. Three army personnel were killed along the LoC in Poonch on October 3 in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. A day earlier, two minors died and 12 civilians were injured in cross-border shelling.

On September 20, an Army solider was killed and three others injured in sniper fire from the Pakistani side along the LoC in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Meanwhile, sources told DH Army and BSF has been put on high alert throughout the Jammu and Kashmir on the LoC and IB. “Active deployment has been beefed up along forward posts and high alert has been sounded along the LoC and IB to foil designs of infiltration. Additional security has been put on the job,” they said.

India shares 745-km long LoC and 198-km long IB with Pakistan in J&K. While the LoC is being manned by the army, the BSF patrols the IB. The relentless shelling along the LoC and the IB in recent months from across the border has forced hundreds of frightened villagers to shift to safer places.

The schools along the border had to be closed several times this year due to Pakistani shelling, forcing thousands of students to stay away from the educational institutions.
