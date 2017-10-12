Press Esc to close
Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin

Press Trust of India, Pune, Oct 12 2017, 16:22 IST
The deceased girls, identified as Samiksha Vitkar (13) and Divya Pawar (12), were on their way to school when they were knocked down by the car. Reuters file photo for representation.

The deceased girls, identified as Samiksha Vitkar (13) and Divya Pawar (12), were on their way to school when they were knocked down by the car. Reuters file photo for representation.

Two schoolgirls were killed and another was injured this morning when they were run over by a speeding SUV belonging to a local Shiv Sena leader's relative in Maharashtra's Baramati, leading to a protest by residents who set the vehicle ablaze.

The SUV is registered in the name of a relative of Sena leader Pappu Mane, who often uses it, but was not inside the vehicle at the time of the mishap that occurred on the Baramati-Morgaon road, 120km from here, a senior police official said.

Following the accident, the driver and other occupants of the SUV fled from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. A group of angry locals set it on fire and resorted to a 'rasta roko' (road block) to demand the driver's arrest, he said.

The deceased girls, identified as Samiksha Vitkar (13) and Divya Pawar (12), were on their way to school when they were knocked down by the car.

"Both the girls died on the spot while the third girl sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital," the police officer said.

"According to our investigation, there were three to four people inside the car when the accident took place, but Mane was not inside the SUV. We have summoned him for questioning," he said.

The law and order situation in the area is under control, the police added.

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

