Justice has been done: Talwars

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 16:38 IST

The jail officials said that Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur Talwar had not eaten anything since morning and prayed for hours. PTI file photo

The Talwar couple, who were serving life sentence on charges of murdering their daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj, at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, burst into tears, when they came to know about their acquittal in the case by Allahabad high court on Thursday.



''The couple was very happy..they said that justice had been done to them finally,'' said an official of the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, where the couple were currently lodged.



The jail officials said that Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur Talwar had not eaten anything since morning and prayed for hours.



They said that they were waiting for the copy of the verdict of the high court. ''The couple is likely to be released on Friday,'' said the official.