SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 1:09 IST
The top court was hearing SEBI's plea seeking contempt action against the Sahara group for allegedly obstructing the auctioning process of Aamby Valley. Image courtesy Facebook.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious view of the Sahara group sending a communication to the police, raising law and order issue in the on-going auction process of Aamby Valley properties at Pune.

The apex court warned that anybody obstructing the process would be sent to jail. A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the official liquidator to proceed with the auction under the direct supervision of the Company Judge and take guidance from Bombay High Court judge Justice AS Oka.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing Sebi, contended in view of the communication of September 28, by respondent contenmor Subrata Roy, the holding of auction has not been fructified. As a consequence of the communication, the police have taken custody of the property, he said.

“In our considered opinion, the respondent-contemnor could not have entered into correspondence with the Superintendent of Police when this court had directed for auction of Aamby Valley,” the bench, also comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri, said.

The court also directed Maharashtra’s Director General of Police to ensure that the property was handed over to the official liquidator within 48 hours.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the group, claimed wrong statements were being made to prejudice the court as no bidder came forward.
