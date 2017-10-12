SC lays down guidelines for according 'senior advocate' designations

Press Esc to close
  Aamby Valley auctioning: SC irked over Sahara's letter to cops      Cong 'benefited' from Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Bharti      Kuldeep is a product of Kumble: Raina      Earthlings test warning system as asteroid flies by      Hyderabad Police register case against Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah      Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin      Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      Andrabi's photo on 'save girl child' banner: CDPO suspended      HC sets aside JNU disciplinary action against Kanhaiya, 14 ors      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      North Korea says Trump has 'lit fuse of war': TASS      England can't win Ashes without Stokes : Waugh      Govt to discuss bringing real estate under GST in Nov: Jaitley      Woman approaches HC seeking access to ill husband's bank a/c      Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison as parole ends      Himachal assembly polls on Nov 9, results on Dec 18; Gujarat polls before Dec 18      Talwar couple acquitted in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case      Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      Sensex soars 348 pts, all eyes on macro data    
You are here: Home » National » SC lays down guidelines for according 'senior advocate' designations

SC lays down guidelines for according 'senior advocate' designations

Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 17:24 IST
The decision is taken on the basis of secret voting among the judges and by the rule of majority. Different high courts followed their own criteria.DH file photo

The decision is taken on the basis of secret voting among the judges and by the rule of majority. Different high courts followed their own criteria.DH file photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday laid down the guidelines, including setting up of a permanent panel at the high courts and the top court, to accord designation of 'senior advocate' to lawyers based on objective criteria like assistance rendered in legal formulations.

“The credentials of every advocate who seeks to be designated as a senior advocate or whom the Full Court suo motu decides to confer the honour must be subject to an utmost strict process of scrutiny leaving no scope for any doubt or dissatisfaction in the matter,” a three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, said time has come when uniform parameters should govern the exercise by all courts of the country including the Supreme Court with the maximum objectivity in the process to ensure that only the most deserving and the very best would be bestowed the honour and dignity.

As per the practice in the apex court, those advocates, who have 20 years of practice or others, are considered by the full court for awarding senior advocate designation. The decision is taken on the basis of secret voting among the judges and by the rule of majority. Different high courts followed their own criteria.

With the fresh norms, a permanent committee with a secretariat would be headed by Chief Justice of India, or chief justice in case of high courts, two senior most judges with Attorney General/Advocate General, who would nominate another bar member, would scrutinise the candidates and conduct interview before referring the matter to the full court.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising filed a writ petition seeking direction to make the exercise of designation more objective, fair and transparent in order to give full effect to consideration of merit and ability, standing at the bar and specialized knowledge or exposure in any field of law.

The court, however, rejected the challenge made by some of the petitioners to the validity of Section 16 of the Advocates Act, 1961 that empowered the Supreme Court or a High Court to designate Senior Advocates.

“The designation ‘Senior Advocate’ is hardly a title. It is a distinction and a recognition. Use of the said designation, per se, would not be legally impermissible,” the court said, noting use of similar expressions in other profession like a doctor is referred to as a ‘Consultant’ in medical world with its own implications.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.