Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps

Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps

Press Trust of India, Noida, Oct 12 2017, 19:29 IST
File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. PTI Photo

File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. PTI Photo

The medical fraternity today hailed the Allahabad High Court verdict clearing the Talwars in the Aarushi-Hemraj killing, but domestic helps here feel that the dentist couple got away with murder thanks to their affluence.

The high court today said neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold Nupur and Rajesh Talwar guilty in the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter and Nepalese domestic help.

The Talwars' neighbours appeared guarded in their reaction, with most avoiding comment.

One of residents near their Sector 25 home, D Singh, said, "If not the Talwars, then who killed Arushi? However, we are happy that they have been acquitted."

Indian Medical Association president Dr K K Aggarwal simply said, "The Talwars got justice."

A representative of the Association of Medical Clinics of Noida, Dr K C Sood, expressed happiness that the couple was given the benefit of doubt.

"Unless there is conclusive evidence one should not be punished. However, now it will remain a mystery. It has cast aspersions on CBI investigations," he said.

The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.

Nepalese doemestic helps here, however, made no bones of where their sympathies lay.
"The rich can get themselves acquitted. In the Nithari case too, (Moninder Singh) Pandher was acquitted. The poor cannot expect justice," said one.

Another said, "Hemraj's relatives should challenge the acquittal at the Supreme Court."
At the Parsvnath Mall at Sector 27, where the Talwars ran their dental clinic, the shopkeepers supported the acquittal.

"They have suffered too much due to their daughter's murder. With the acquittal by the high court, they have got justice," said Harkesh, one of the shopkeepers.
