Congress sweeps Nanded civic polls

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai/Nanded, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 19:39 IST

According to the results declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) so far for the 81-seat of NWCWC, the Congress leads the tally with 69 seats. PTI file photo

In a major boost to the Congress – it swept the polls to the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) – giving a jolt to the dreams of the BJP to make a dent into the bastion of Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan.



“From Nanded, the return journey of BJP (from power) has commenced,” Chavan, a former chief minister said in his initial reactions. “The elections to Gujarat has been announced. The victory would boost up the morale of the party workers…they would work harder in the forthcoming polls,” said Chavan, an MP from Nanded.



According to the results declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) so far for the 81-seat of NWCWC, the Congress leads the tally with 69 seats. The BJP has got six seats, Shiv sena one and Independent one.



In the October, 2012, polls, Congress had won 41 of the 81 seats followed by NCP 10 seats, Shiv Sena got 14 and BJP 2 seats. The Hyderabad-based Owaisi-brothers-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had won 11 seats besides three others/independents.



In the run up to the polls, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray visited Nanded. Besides, the exit of senior politician Narayan Rane from the Congress too had come just before the polls. In fact, while Rane had targeted Chavan repeatedly, Fadnavis in his rally had targeted both Shiv Sena and the Congress.