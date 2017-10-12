Who killed Aarushi remains a mystery

Press Esc to close
  Cong questions EC over 'delay' in announcing Guj poll schedule      5 Western hostages recovered from terrorists after 5 yrs: Pak      Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps      US withdraws from UNESCO      Kejriwal's Wagon R goes missing      India gets 1st diesel loco from GE, work on Bihar factory on track      Tatas to merge telecom business with Bharti Airtel      India 100th on global hunger index, trails N Korea,Bangladesh      Aamby Valley auctioning: SC irked over Sahara's letter to cops      Cong 'benefited' from Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Bharti      Kuldeep is a product of Kumble: Raina      Earthlings test warning system as asteroid flies by      Hyderabad Police register case against Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah      Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin      Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      J&K govt suspends CDPO in Asiya Andrabi photo goof up      HC sets aside JNU disciplinary action against Kanhaiya, 14 ors      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      Harley Davidson rolls out new versions of 4 models in India      North Korea says Trump has 'lit fuse of war': TASS      England can't win Ashes without Stokes : Waugh      Govt to discuss bringing real estate under GST in Nov: Jaitley      Woman approaches HC seeking access to ill husband's bank a/c      Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison as parole ends      Himachal assembly polls on Nov 9, results on Dec 18; Gujarat polls before Dec 18      Talwar couple acquitted in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case      Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      Sensex soars 348 pts, all eyes on macro data    
You are here: Home » National » Who killed Aarushi remains a mystery

Who killed Aarushi remains a mystery

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 19:58 IST
CBI had contended in the lower court that the Talwars had found Aarushi and Hemraj in a compromising position and had murdered them in a fit of rage. PTI file photo

CBI had contended in the lower court that the Talwars had found Aarushi and Hemraj in a compromising position and had murdered them in a fit of rage. PTI file photo

The Allahabad high court's judgement acquitting the Talwars in the murder of Aarushi and Hemraj may finally have done justice to the parents but it has raised another question as to who had committed the twin murders, that had shaken the entire country nine years back.

Although the CBI court in Ghaziabad had found Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur Talwar guilty of murdering their daughter and servant Hemraj and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a section of the legal luminaries had expressed reservations over CBI's theory and had pointed out toward loopholes in the prosecution claims.

Even the CBI itself had concluded that it did not have sufficient evidence to charge the Talwar couple and hence it had filed a closure report with the lower court.

CBI had contended in the lower court that the Talwars had found Aarushi and Hemraj in a compromising position and had murdered them in a fit of rage. Even the Uttar Pradesh police, who had conducted initial probe into the case, claimed that it was a case of honor killing.

Ironically the Talwars had challenged the CBI closure report and during the hearing of the matter the lower court had directed the CBI to prosecute the parents.

CBI lawyers on Thursday said that they were contemplating to challenge the high court verdict in the Supreme Court.

Leading criminal lawyers here said that the matter should be investigated a fresh. ''The murder will remain a mystery if the Talwars are acquitted by the apex court also..there is a need to have a re-look at the evidence and fresh efforts should be made to link the chain of evidence,'' said a criminal lawyer here.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.