Who killed Aarushi remains a mystery

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 19:58 IST

The Allahabad high court's judgement acquitting the Talwars in the murder of Aarushi and Hemraj may finally have done justice to the parents but it has raised another question as to who had committed the twin murders, that had shaken the entire country nine years back.



Although the CBI court in Ghaziabad had found Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur Talwar guilty of murdering their daughter and servant Hemraj and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a section of the legal luminaries had expressed reservations over CBI's theory and had pointed out toward loopholes in the prosecution claims.



Even the CBI itself had concluded that it did not have sufficient evidence to charge the Talwar couple and hence it had filed a closure report with the lower court.



CBI had contended in the lower court that the Talwars had found Aarushi and Hemraj in a compromising position and had murdered them in a fit of rage. Even the Uttar Pradesh police, who had conducted initial probe into the case, claimed that it was a case of honor killing.



Ironically the Talwars had challenged the CBI closure report and during the hearing of the matter the lower court had directed the CBI to prosecute the parents.



CBI lawyers on Thursday said that they were contemplating to challenge the high court verdict in the Supreme Court.



Leading criminal lawyers here said that the matter should be investigated a fresh. ''The murder will remain a mystery if the Talwars are acquitted by the apex court also..there is a need to have a re-look at the evidence and fresh efforts should be made to link the chain of evidence,'' said a criminal lawyer here.

