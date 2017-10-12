I&B Ministry brings back NoC from DOS rule for TV channel

Prakash Kumar, NEW DELHI, DH News Service Oct 12 2017, 20:22 IST

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry under Smriti Irani has brought this provision back for processing of all applications, reversing its decision taken in connection with matter earlier this year. DH file photo

Broadcasters will have to take clearance from the department of space in order to seek the Government's permission for uplinking and downlinking of television channels.



The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry under Smriti Irani has brought this provision back for processing of all applications, reversing its decision taken in connection with matter earlier this year.



The Ministry did away with the provision to have a clearance or no objection certificate from the department of space to get Government's permission to uplinking and downlinking of television channels in February.



The provision was then scrapped by the Ministry on the ground that it was “tantamount to duplication.” M Venkaiah Naidu, who is now Vice President of India, was the Information and Broadcasting Minister when the decision was taken to do away with the requirement of getting clearance from the department of space.



“However, department of space has recently observed that by not referring applications of the TV channel to them, certain key aspects are not getting examined on a case by case basis provided by the applicant, which can create interference issues and difficulties in coordination with Indian satellites at any later stage,” an I&B Ministry official said.



In view of the observations made by the department of space, the policy decision taken by the Ministry earlier on February 22 was reviewed.



“It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to revert to the erstwhile practice of referring all applications seeking uplinking permission/ change of teleport and/or satellite in respect of TV channels to department of space for its no-objection with reference to proposed satellite's coordination with Indian satellites,” the Ministry notified in an official order recently.



The previous order issued by the Ministry on February 22, 2017 is “hereby” withdrawn with immediate effect, it added.