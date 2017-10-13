No end to Veerashaiva-Lingayat row; expert panel formed

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 13 2017, 2:08 IST

The Mahasabha wants Veerashaiva-Lingayat to become a religion, whereas the Lingayat camp argues that Lingayat is a religion in itself with Veerashaiva being a sub-sect. It was exactly a month ago that the two camps had called a truce. DH file photo.