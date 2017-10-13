Press Esc to close
  Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      SC refers ban on women's entry at Sabarimala to constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      5 Western hostages recovered from terrorists after 5 yrs: Pak      Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      India gets 1st diesel loco from GE, work on Bihar factory on track      Tatas to merge telecom business with Bharti Airtel      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction      Cong 'benefited' from Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Bharti      Kuldeep is a product of Kumble: Raina      Earthlings test warning system as asteroid flies by      Hyderabad Police register case against Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah      Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin      Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      Official suspended for Andrabi pic goof-up      HC sets aside action against Kanhaiya      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      HC acquits Talwars in Aarushi murder case    
You are here: Home » National » Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists

Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists

Dipankar Bose, DH News Service, Kolkata, Oct 13 2017, 14:18 IST
GJM party supremo Bimal Gurung

GJM party supremo Bimal Gurung

A police sub-inspector was killed and four other policemen were injured in a surprise ambush by loyalists of absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling on Friday.

A police team had reached the Sirubari area near Patlebas in search of Gurung this morning and as the personnel alighted their vehicles, they came under sudden heavy fire from the adjoining dense forests. Patlebas is considered a stronghold of Gurung and the headquarters of GJM is also located there.

“Sub-Inspector Amitava Malik succumbed to his injuries when the police team came under heavy fire. Police had specific information that Gurung was hiding in the area and they had gone there prepared. But, the ambush was big and heavy. Two other policemen have been injured in the attack.

We have cordoned off the entire area and an intense search operation is on to trace Gurung and his associates,” said ADG (Law and Order), Anuj Sharma.

“The police have also retaliated fast. Additional police and central paramilitary forces have reached Patlebas. During a search operation we have recovered six AK-47 rifles, one 9mm pistol, 500 rounds of ammunition, gelatin sticks, bombs and bomb making equipment. Two police vehicles have been torched by Gurung loyalists,” said Sharma.

The senior police officer said that sleuths have specific information that Bimal Gurung has direct and close links with Maoists and Northeast insurgent groups and is getting regular support from them.

Darjeeling police said, they had information that Gurung and some of his close associates were planning to reach Darjeeling and even go upto Siliguri today after crossing over from his hideout in neighbouring Sikkim.

“We had information about Gurung’s movement and accordingly a special raid was conducted in the morning. The first police party leading the raid came under heavy fire from the jungles of Sirubari, very close to Bengal-Sikkim border. We think that Gurung has again slipped back into Sikkim. However, search is on to trace his whereabouts as he is an absconder booked under UAPA,” said a senior police officer of Darjeeling Range.

Meanwhile, two rebel GJM leaders and the present chairman and vice-chairman of the Board of Administrators under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, are slated to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day ahead of the third round of talks between the state government and the hill parties on October 16.

The Centre has also formed a committee to coordinate with the hill parties and the West Bengal government before convening a tripartite meeting on the issues related to Darjeeling hills.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.