Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists

Dipankar Bose, DH News Service, Kolkata, Oct 13 2017, 14:18 IST

A police sub-inspector was killed and four other policemen were injured in a surprise ambush by loyalists of absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling on Friday.



A police team had reached the Sirubari area near Patlebas in search of Gurung this morning and as the personnel alighted their vehicles, they came under sudden heavy fire from the adjoining dense forests. Patlebas is considered a stronghold of Gurung and the headquarters of GJM is also located there.



“Sub-Inspector Amitava Malik succumbed to his injuries when the police team came under heavy fire. Police had specific information that Gurung was hiding in the area and they had gone there prepared. But, the ambush was big and heavy. Two other policemen have been injured in the attack.



We have cordoned off the entire area and an intense search operation is on to trace Gurung and his associates,” said ADG (Law and Order), Anuj Sharma.



“The police have also retaliated fast. Additional police and central paramilitary forces have reached Patlebas. During a search operation we have recovered six AK-47 rifles, one 9mm pistol, 500 rounds of ammunition, gelatin sticks, bombs and bomb making equipment. Two police vehicles have been torched by Gurung loyalists,” said Sharma.



The senior police officer said that sleuths have specific information that Bimal Gurung has direct and close links with Maoists and Northeast insurgent groups and is getting regular support from them.



Darjeeling police said, they had information that Gurung and some of his close associates were planning to reach Darjeeling and even go upto Siliguri today after crossing over from his hideout in neighbouring Sikkim.



“We had information about Gurung’s movement and accordingly a special raid was conducted in the morning. The first police party leading the raid came under heavy fire from the jungles of Sirubari, very close to Bengal-Sikkim border. We think that Gurung has again slipped back into Sikkim. However, search is on to trace his whereabouts as he is an absconder booked under UAPA,” said a senior police officer of Darjeeling Range.



Meanwhile, two rebel GJM leaders and the present chairman and vice-chairman of the Board of Administrators under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, are slated to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day ahead of the third round of talks between the state government and the hill parties on October 16.



The Centre has also formed a committee to coordinate with the hill parties and the West Bengal government before convening a tripartite meeting on the issues related to Darjeeling hills.