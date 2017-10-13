Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Policeman killed in Darjeeling clashes as police hunt for Gurung

Policeman killed in Darjeeling clashes as police hunt for Gurung

Press Trust of India, Darjeeling (WB), Oct 13 2017, 13:07 IST
GJM party supremo Bimal Gurung

A sub-inspector was shot dead and four policemen were injured in clashes between the police and alleged supporters of Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung after security forces raided a forest area near Darjeeling where he was suspected to be hiding.

The police said the raid was carrying on as it had intelligence inputs that Gurung, against whom a lookout notice was issued last month, was near Patlebas in the Darjeeling hills.

West Bengal police sub-inspector Amitabha Mullick was shot dead and four police personnel were severely injured after supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morch (GJM) loyal to Gurung opened fire to stop the advancing police party, Siddhinath Gupta, additional director general of police, said. The GJM claimed three of its supporters were killed in police firing. The police, however, did not confirm this.

Six AK-47 rifles and one 9mm pistol have been recovered, the police said, adding that the clashes were continuing. "We have cordoned off the entire area and the raid operation is still on," Gupta told PTI.

A huge contingent of police personnel has been sent to the spot as the forces believe Gurung is in Darjeeling and hiding in that area. The GJM is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Trouble started around 5 am when a police search party raided a hideout inside the forest near Patlebas, a stronghold of Gurung, acting on information that he was hiding there. When the police started its hunt for him, alleged GJM supporters fired and threw stones at them, the police said.

Gurung has been in hiding since August after cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against him for his alleged involvement in several bomb blasts in Darjeeling and adjoining areas. This is the first such incident of violence after the 104-day long indefinite shutdown in the hills was called off on September 26 by Gurung following an appeal by Union home minister Rajnath Sing.
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

