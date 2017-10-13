Press Esc to close
Shame it took nine years to prove Talwars' innocence: Konkona

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Oct 13 2017, 14:38 IST
Actor Konkana Sen Sharma has hailed Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit the Talwar couple in the 2008 Aarushi and Hemraj murder case and said it is shameful the real killers are still unknown.

The court said the Talwars could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, thus ending the nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering their 14-year-old daughter, Aarushi.

In Meghna Gulzar's "Talvar", the actor had played the role of Aarushi's mother, Nupur Talwar.

"It is a fantastic news. I am very happy for the Talwars. It is a shame that it took nine years for the innocence to have been proven. It is also tragic that we still don't know who the killers of Arushi and Hemraj are. But I am very happy for the Talwars," Konkona told reporters at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival, here last night.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who had written the film, felt nothing "can be any bigger win for cinema than this".

"The impact of the film has been so big. This is what we all wanted. I am very happy for the family, the parents. The nine years that they lost cannot be brought back but the justice that we have got is a big thing for the whole Indian judiciary," he said.

Bhardwaj said the film played a major role in bringing the case into the limelight.

"A lot of things that were under the surface were brought up with the film. But we didn't take any side in the film. We took a very neutral stand. We showed the investigation of both the agencies," he added.
