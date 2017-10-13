We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang

Dipankar Bose, Kolkata, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 14:59 IST

Arriving in the city from Darjeeling, chairman of the BoA of GTA, Binay Tamang said that they do not want Darjeeling to turn to Kashmir.



"We have always valued peace and we do not want Darjeeling hills to turn into another Jammu and Kashmir. We don't want any unrest, we want peace and are appealing to all to maintain peace in the hills," Tamang said on reaching Kolkata to attend a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day.



He is also scheduled to meet the Governor on Sunday, ahead of the talks between the state government and the hill parties scheduled for October 16.



Expressing concern over this morning's ambush and shootout in Patlebas, Tamang said, "After today's incident, we think there is virtually no chance of Bimal Gurung's return to Darjeeling. Some of his supporters tried to impose a bandh this morning in the Pedong area but was soon lifted. People are against disruptive politics."



The rebel GJM leader did not dispel West Bengal police's suspicion that Gurung has close links with the Maoists and insurgent groups in the Northeast.



