Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister

Bharath Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 13 2017, 15:04 IST

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy rushed to the defence of the ruling Congress, which is facing flak over the poor state of roads in Bengaluru following the deaths of four persons allegedly due to potholes.



Reddy, who is a senior legislator from the city’s BTM Layout constituency, told a press conference that it was natural for roads to sustain damage following heavy rainfall. “Roads in Chennai and Hyderabad also get damaged after heavy rains. In the case of Bengaluru, the city has witnessed rainfall that is unprecedented in the last 30 years,” said Reddy, who was earlier the minister in-charge of Bengaluru.



The number of potholes in the city has spiked to 33,621, an almost four-fold increase from around 9,000 potholes that were identified last month. “There were fewer potholes before the rains started on August 14,” Reddy said. “Contractors are ready to take up work, but incessant rains are not allowing that to happen.”



When asked if the government will act against contractors for the poor quality of road work, Reddy said Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George would do so.



The Opposition BJP on Thursday staged a protest by painting potholes and planting saplings in them. Reddy asked BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa, R Ashoka and others to “join hands with the government instead of resorting to cheap politics over roads.”



