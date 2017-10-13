RK by-polls: Ruling AIADMK and DMK ready to contest

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 15:27 IST

With the Chief Election Commission (CEC) announcing that the high-profile RK Nagar by-poll will be conducted before December 31, political parties in Tamil Nadu including ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK on Friday said that they are ready to face the election any time.



Senior AIADMK leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar said: "whether it is local body polls or general elections, we are ready to the fact it at any time".



Expressing hope that the party's "two leaves" poll symbol will be back with them, Jayakumar said, "no one could prevent our victory".



DMK working president M K Stalin said: "even if the Election Commission announces the poll date tomorrow itself, our party is well prepared to contest it".



However, DMDK, led by actor Vijayakanth, said that it will not contest in R K by-poll. "Definitely we will not contest the elections since we are expecting assembly elections very soon".



The poll panel cancelled the by-poll to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in north Chennai, following large-scale bribing of voters by the ruling AIADMK (Amma) among other parties.