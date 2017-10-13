Press Esc to close
  India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      SC refers ban on women's entry at Sabarimala to constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      5 Western hostages recovered from terrorists after 5 yrs: Pak      Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      India gets 1st diesel loco from GE, work on Bihar factory on track      Tatas to merge telecom business with Bharti Airtel      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction      Cong 'benefited' from Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Bharti      Kuldeep is a product of Kumble: Raina      Earthlings test warning system as asteroid flies by      Hyderabad Police register case against Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah      Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin      Samsung scion fights back as legal appeal begins      Official suspended for Andrabi pic goof-up      HC sets aside action against Kanhaiya      Myanmar's army chief says Rohingya exodus 'exaggerated'      Cong demands CBI probe into Jay Shah row      Ashish Nehra announces retirement, will sign off in Delhi      HC acquits Talwars in Aarushi murder case    
You are here: Home » National » RK by-polls: Ruling AIADMK and DMK ready to contest

RK by-polls: Ruling AIADMK and DMK ready to contest

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 15:27 IST
With the Chief Election Commission (CEC) announcing that the high-profile RK Nagar by-poll will be conducted before December 31, political parties in Tamil Nadu including ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK on Friday said that they are ready to face the election any time. DH file photo

With the Chief Election Commission (CEC) announcing that the high-profile RK Nagar by-poll will be conducted before December 31, political parties in Tamil Nadu including ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK on Friday said that they are ready to face the election any time. DH file photo

With the Chief Election Commission (CEC) announcing that the high-profile RK Nagar by-poll will be conducted before December 31, political parties in Tamil Nadu including ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK on Friday said that they are ready to face the election any time.

Senior AIADMK leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar said: "whether it is local body polls or general elections, we are ready to the fact it at any time".

Expressing hope that the party's "two leaves" poll symbol will be back with them, Jayakumar said, "no one could prevent our victory".

DMK working president M K Stalin said: "even if the Election Commission announces the poll date tomorrow itself, our party is well prepared to contest it".

However, DMDK, led by actor Vijayakanth, said that it will not contest in R K by-poll. "Definitely we will not contest the elections since we are expecting assembly elections very soon".

The poll panel cancelled the by-poll to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in north Chennai, following large-scale bribing of voters by the ruling AIADMK (Amma) among other parties.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.