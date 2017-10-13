Detailed hearing on Rohingya issue from Nov 21: SC

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 17:10 IST

The Supreme Court today decided to give a detailed and holistic hearing from November 21 on the contentious issue of government's decision to deport Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.



The apex court also made it clear that in case any contingency arises in the intervening period, the petitioners have the liberty to approach it for redressal.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the issue was of great magnitude and therefore, the state has a big role.



The top court made it clear that there was a need for holistic hearing and it is neither going to be swayed by the arguments of senior lawyer Fali S Nariman, who is representing the petitioners, nor by any other senior counsel and the submissions have to go by the letter of the law.



"We will not permit any emotional arguments," the bench observed.



During the brief hearing, the bench suggested to the Centre not to deport the Rohingya Muslim refugees, but Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta requested that it should not be written in the order as anything coming on record will have an international ramification.



"We know our responsibility," the ASG said.



The bench said the whole issue of Rohingya Muslims has to be looked at from various angles like national security, economic interest, labour interest and also the protection of children, women, sick and innocent persons.

