Chandigarh court frames abduction, stalking charges against Vikas Barala

Gautam Dheer, DH News Service, Chandigarh, Oct 13 2017, 18:46 IST
Varnika Kundu had alleged that Barala and his friend stalked her and attempted to kidnap her. PTI file photo.

A local court in Chandigarh today framed charges of abduction, wrongful restraint among other against Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP state president Subash Barala in the infamous DJ Varnika Kundu stalking case.

The framing of charges against 23-year old law graduate Vikas and his accomplice friend would mean that the two accused will now face the process of the trail before the court. The case will come up for hearing on October 27.

DJ Varnika Kundu was stalked, harassed before an attempt was made by the two accused to abduct her in the middle of the night a few months ago while Varnika was returning home after work.

Varnika is the daughter of a senior IAS officer posted in Haryana. Despite all the hue and cry amid a national outrage over the incident, Barala’s post as party chief remains intact with the entire state saffron party throwing its weight behind Subash Barala. Varnik Kundu on Friday said she had faith in the system and the framing of abduction charges against the two accused only vindicates her stand. There were attempts to shame Varnika on the social media and many even rubbished her abduction narrative. The Chandigarh police for days did not deem it fit to book the two accused under charges of abduction. The cops eventually succumbed under pressure of jurisprudence, public and media outrage and added abduction charges in the FIR against Barala and his friend. The two accused are in judicial custody. Their bail plea has been rejected by the Court.

Vikas and his friend chased Varnika on the streets of Chandigarh in an inebriated state. They attempted to stop the car which Varnika was steering. At one point the accused brought their car in front of Varnika’s car. One of the accused got down and attempted to barge inside Varnika’s car while trying to unsuccessfully open the doors. The police were initially quick to respond but got onto the back foot after knowing that the accused Vikas Barala was the son of the Haryana BJP president.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

