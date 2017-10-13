Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event

Bharath Joshi, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 18:50 IST

Karnataka’s Urban Development Minister R Roshan Baig is in the dock after a video surfaced Friday where he is heard using an obscene word while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka BJP has demanded that he be sacked.



Baig, a Cabinet minister who represents the Shivajinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru, was addressing the public at an event attended by many party workers. The video is believed to be dated October 10.



“The Prime Minister...he banned Rs 1,000 notes and Rs 500 notes. Now his own party people are abusing him, saying look at what the son of a w**** has done,” Baig is heard saying in Tamil, a language widely spoken in his constituency. He also attacks BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa.



“By abusing the prime minister, Baig has insulted 125 crore Indians,” Yeddyurappa said in a statement, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sack Baig immediately. “Baig must also tender an apology to the citizens of the country,” Yeddyurappa added.