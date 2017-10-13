Press Esc to close
Delhi chief secy refuses to comply with Kejriwal's order on metro fare hike

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 18:51 IST
Kejriwal had ordered Kutty to examine the Metro fare hike and assess if it could have been avoided. PTI file photo.

Kejriwal had ordered Kutty to examine the Metro fare hike and assess if it could have been avoided. PTI file photo.

Delhi Chief Secretary MM Kutty has allegedly refused to comply with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order to examine issues related to the recent Delhi Metro fare hike and assess whether it could have been avoided.

Upset over the development, Kejriwal has asked Kutty to meet him at his residence with the copy of the order issued to him on October 11, according to a Delhi government source.

Kejriwal on Wednesday had asked Kutty to direct the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) to examine issues related to recent Delhi Metro fare hike and also assess whether it could have been avoided.

In his note to Kutty, Kejriwal had written, "the steep hike in metro fares has caused considerable distress to the people of Delhi. The hike could not have come at a worse time."

"The economy is in recession, medium and small scale businesses are facing losses and unemployment is soaring high," the chief minister, who is also the chairman of the DDC, had written.

The AAP government has been opposing the metro fare hike. The party had launched "Metro kiraya Satyagraha" at several stations to protest the increase in fares.
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

