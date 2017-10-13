'Rajasthan assembly first in India to call motions online'

Press Trust of India, Jaipur, Oct 13 2017, 19:14 IST

The Rajasthan Assembly's digital approach was inaugurated today by speaker Kailash Meghwal. Facebook photo.

Going digital, the Rajasthan assembly has become the first in India to call attention and adjournment motions and proposals online from legislators to send them to the state government, an official said today.



Speaker Kailash Meghwal inaugurated the new system by sending a call for an attention motion to the state government with a click of mouse, assembly secretary Prithvi Raj said.



The system is expected to save time, labour and use of paper in the functioning of the assembly, and also help legislators in bringing attention to urgent public issues.



It will also streamline exchange of information and reports among respective departments.



National Informatics Centre's state information officer Indu Gupta said that a "help desk" has been set up at the secretariat to provide assistance to state government staff.