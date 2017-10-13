Press Esc to close
  Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Three people have died in rain related incidents in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      Detailed hearing on Rohingya issue from Nov 21: SC      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      SC refers ban on women's entry at Sabarimala to constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      5 Western hostages recovered from terrorists after 5 yrs: Pak      Talwars got away with murder, feel Noida domestic helps      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      India gets 1st diesel loco from GE, work on Bihar factory on track      Tatas to merge telecom business with Bharti Airtel      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » Business » SC restrains Amrapali group promoters from leaving country

SC restrains Amrapali group promoters from leaving country

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 19:45 IST
The SC intends to secure the interest of homebuyers, who have been hassled by the Amrapali group. file photo.

The SC intends to secure the interest of homebuyers, who have been hassled by the Amrapali group. file photo.

Tightening its noose around real estate major Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court today restrained its promoters from leaving the country without its permission in a bid to secure the interests of hassled homebuyers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notice to the Ministry of Finance, Amrapali Group and others while seeking their reply within two weeks on a plea filed by Amrapali Silicon City Flat Owners Welfare Society.

The petitioner society has moved the apex court against an order of the NCLT that admitted Bank of Baroda's insolvency petition against Amrapali's Silicon City project in Noida.

The apex court also directed that senior advocate Shekhar Naphade along with Advocate on Record Shubhangi Tuli will participate in the meetings of the Committee of Creditors under Section 21 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to ensure the cause of the home buyers and protect their interests.

"The home buyers are granted liberty to supply their details to advocate Shubhangi Tuli, counsel assisting senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, who shall project the case and cause of the home buyers before the appropriate authority. In the meantime the respondent-promoters shall not leave the country," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The direction came after senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for the society, expressed apprehnsion that the promoters might leave the country while the proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was on.

The plea said the insolvency resolution process of the Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd, was a "case of collusion" between Bank of Baroda and the builder as the debt claim was for 72 crores only while the share of flat owners being thousands in number is 90 per cent of the total project cost, which is much higher than the claim amount of the bank.

"By taking undue advantage of the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the Respondent no 3 (company) wants to escape the liabilities arising out of breach of contract on their part vis-a-vis consumers," the plea said.

"It is stated that thousands of people /home buyers from all over the Country had booked the flats who were not only denied their rightful prayer of getting possession of the flat booked but were also illegally and arbitrarily stopped/ restrained from invoking their statutory legal remedy available in law in view of the moratorium order passed by NCLT, New Delhi under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," the plea, filed through advocate Ashwarya Sinha, said.

The plea has also sought direction for appointment of an independent auditor to conduct a thorough forensic audit of the Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd from 2010.

In a similar petition by 100 home buyers who invested in three other projects of Amrapali Centurion Park Pvt Ltd at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the apex court had on October 6 issued notice to the Centre and the housing group.

This plea sought quashing of a NCLT order initiating insolvency proceedings against Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as the proceedings affected the home buyers of Amrapali Centurion Park Pvt Ltd.

Under the bankruptcy law, consumer and recovery cases and decrees passed by civil courts and consumer fora in favour of home buyers against real estate firms could not be executed once insolvency proceedings begin at the NCLT.

The plea has sought that either the home buyers are treated equally with banks and FIs, or the provisions of the bankruptcy code, which give priority to lending institutions, be held ultra vires to the Constitution as being violative of fundamental rights like rights to equality and life.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.