Rajesh Talwar attends to patients in jail, wife spends time in creche

Press Trust of India, Dasna, Oct 13 2017, 19:40 IST
Both Rajesh and Nupur Talwar found productive ways to use the time they had in prison, with Rajesh opening up a clinic and Nupur gravitating towards caring for children of inmates. PTI file photo.

Awaiting release after being acquitted by the high court, dentist Rajesh Talwar today attended to a rush of patients inside the prison here while his wife Nupur Talwar spent her time with the children of inmates at the jail creche.

According to Dasna jail authorities, the inmates were keen to go to Talwar's 'clinic' as they were expecting that he may be freed anytime.

The Noida-based dentist couple, who have been in jail since November 2013 in the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and help Hemraj, have been attending to inmates there.

Usually Rajesh Talwar sees around 15-20 patients at his clinic, but today he had over 40 patients, the officials said.

"Most patients of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were in a hurry to get their treatment from them today after they heard the news of their acquittal by the Allahabad High Court," Dasna jail doctor Sunil Tyagi told PTI.

He said that on normal days, Rajesh Talwar used to treat patients from 8 am till noon, but today he sat at his clinic till 1 pm.

Some of the patients were also curious about the Talwars' legal battle and asked Rajesh Talwar how they pursued the case.

Tyagi said that Nupur Talwar, who is also a dentist, did not see any patients today and, instead, spent some time with the children of inmates at the jail creche.

Asked whether the Talwar couple has met since the Allahabad High Court order, Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Ram said that they were allowed to meet for 10 minutes yesterday.

The couple also read almost all newspapers provided to them, the officials said.

The Talwars are likely to be released from Dasna Jail on Monday.

"There is no possibility of release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Dasna Jail today as we have not received the court order copy so far. Their release may take place on Monday as tomorrow is second Saturday," lawyer of the Talwars' Tanvir Mir Ahmed told PTI.
