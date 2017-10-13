Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose, MUMBAI, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 19:43 IST

The political fight between the two Thackeray cousins – Uddhav and Raj - got intense on Friday when six corporators of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) switched sides from MNS to Shiv Sena. This is one of the biggest defections in the BMC in the last couple of decades.



Raj’s party is left with just one corporator in the 227-seat BMC – and is a major blow to him in his attempt to revive the part that he launched more than a decade ago after coming out of the fold of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.



The six corporators are – MNS group leader Dilip Lande, Archana Bhalerao, Parmeshwar Kadam, Ashwani Matekar, Harshal More and Dattaram Narvankar. The lone MNS corporator now is Sanjay Turde.



“Six corporators joined the Shiv Sena. From now on they are Shiv Sena corporators and all legal formalities have been completed,” Uddhav told a hurriedly-convened news conference at Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackerays.



Mumbai mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and the six corporators who switched sides were present.



After Bhandup by-poll results, BJP seemed to challenge Shiv Sena's number one position in BMC. Until Friday morning, the BJP has 82 corporators, while the Sena has 84 corporators, a lead of two councillors. However, in the evening, the Sena was 91 – which include the six MNS workers who defected and a new addition of Raju Pednekar. He was no 2 in the polls, however, the winner Changez Multani’s caste certificate was found to be fake.



While Raj did not offer any comments, senior leaders including Bala Nandgaonkar and Sandeep Deshpande cried foul over the development. “Finally the Sena had to take help of the MNS…the traitors would be taught a lesson,” Nandgaonkar said. Deshpande said that the financial transactions of these corporators who defected need to be checked.



The development has stunned the BJP and in fact, senior BJP MP Dr Kirit Somaiya had alleged that there was “horse trading”.



