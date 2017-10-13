Three people have died in rain related incidents in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 13 2017, 20:35 IST

Two people are suspected to be washed away in the stormwater drain in Kurubarahalli on Friday evening. DH file photo

Three people have died due to rain-related incidents in Bengaluru on Friday.



Shankarappa and Kamalamma, a couple, died due to a wall collapse in Kuruburahalli near Basaveshwaranagar.





Vasudev, a priest of Venkateshwara temple, was washed away in a stormwater drain on Friday evening.



The locals have reported the incident to the police and fire brigade, who launched a search drive in the rain.



With this latest incident, the death toll due to rain-related issues has risen to eight.



More details awaited.