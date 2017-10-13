Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 20:21 IST

Governors from 27 states and three lieutenant governors wrapped up their two-day conference agreeing to enhance their role to push the goals of 'new India by 2022' as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address.



In his closing remarks, President Ram Nath Kovind asked the governors and respective states to share information about their successful programmes with their counterparts. The goals for new India by 2022 include pucca houses for the poor, access to electricity, healthcare, sanitation and education. It will also mean access to quality education, training and skill development, healthcare, cleanliness, open-defecation free cities and villages, pollution free environment, safety and security of citizens.



Kovind expressed confidence that governors and lieutenant governors would make important contributions in giving a new direction to development in their respective States.



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the governors to act as catalysts and facilitators in the change process. "The ultimate aim is to serve common citizens and ensure that the benefits of development reach the people," Naidu said.



In his concluding address, Modi said "there is a dearth of ideas, resources, and capabilities in our country. Governors can facilitate better effectiveness of the initiatives of the government." The PM also urged the governors to involve themselves in initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Run for Unity’.



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the governors can contribute towards strengthening confidence-building measures "so that people’s faith in the democratic system is maintained."



The first conference of governors was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949 which was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, Governor General of India. Since then, 48 such conferences have been organised in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

