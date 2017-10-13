Rahul to be Congress President soon: Sonia

Sagar Kulkarni, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 21:33 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday confirmed that Rahul Gandhi would succeed her to the top party post soon.



Sonia made the comments on the sidelines of the function to release former President Pranab Mukherjee's book 'The Coalition Years: 1996-2012' here.



“You have been asking me about this for so many years. It will be done soon,” Sonia told the media.



This is the first direct confirmation from the Congress President about the impending transition of power in the party.



The process of internal elections in the Congress has been going on for the past two months. Over the past week, a number of state Congress units have passed resolutions asking Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president.



Congress sources said the transition of power from Sonia to Rahul is expected soon after Diwali. The Central Election Authority of the Congress is likely to announce the schedule for the presidential election next week.



“Rahul's election will be unanimous. There will be no contest,” a senior Congress leader said.



Rahul, who was also present at the book release function, did not speak on the internal elections in the Congress but made a reference to BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay's controversial business transactions.



