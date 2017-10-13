Naidu wants to convert fair price shops into village malls

JBS Umanadh, DH News Service, Hyderabad, Oct 13 2017, 23:10 IST

A year after Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd brought the retail business of Hyderabad-based Heritage Foods Ltd, promoted by the family members of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the government has reportedly decided to rope in Future Retail to convert Fair price shops into village malls. However, no official announcement was made in regard to the tie up with Future Retail.



On Friday, the Chief Minister who has reviewed the civil supplies department in Amaravati declared that 29,000 fair price shops in the state will be converted into village malls in a phased manner. During the first phase, 6,500 fair price shops will be made into malls. The government also wants to appoint dealers for 4599 defunct FP shops.



The state government says that the ‘village malls' will be supplying all kinds of essential goods at lower prices compared to open market but allowing a small commission to the dealer. “By linking suppliers or manufacturers with the Village Malls would enable them to supply goods at prices lower than the MRP, “a civil supplies officer said.



Meanwhile, the government has decided to issue half page of sugar at subsidy rate through the FP shops and also kerosene.