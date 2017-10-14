City received more rainfall than it could deal with

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 14 2017, 3:15 IST

Sampangiramanagar was the wettest locality in the city while Chokksandra in Peenya received the least rain this monsoon.



According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Cell (KSNDMC), Sampangiramanagar received a cumulative total of 1,267 mm rainfall from June 1 to October 13, while Chokkasandra got just 547.5 mm.



Bengaluru experienced 67 rainy days in the last four-and-half months with a total 945.53 mm rainfall. The maximum number of rainy days were recorded in August and September (19 mm each).



KSNDMC has 95 rain gauges installed across the city spread across 710 sq km. “Rainfall has been widespread. Some places have received heavy rainfall, compared to others. This is because of the cloud formation and wind,” said a KSNDMC official.



The number of rainy days were more this year compared to last year. Last year, from June till October 13, the city had 65 rainy days compared to 67 this year. The average total rainfall this year was 945.53 mm against 498.78 mm last year.



Some areas which received the highest rainfall this year from June 1 till October 13 are Sampangiramanagar-2 (with 1,267 mm), Visveswarapuram (1,195), Gottigere (1,188), Marathahalli (1,183), Kammanahalli (1,180), Hal Airport-2 (1,177), Koramangala (1,176.5), Hemmigepura-1 (1,164.5) and Agrahara Dasarahalli (1,151). Areas which recorded the highest rainfall in 2016 were Bilekahalli (782.5), Vidyapeeta (741), BTM Layout (714.5), Arakere and Sarakki (719.5 each), Konankunte-2 (697.5), Rajarajeshwarainagar-2 (648.5) and Kengeri (642.5).



IMD forecasts more rain



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunder showers over south interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka and some parts of coastal Karnataka. Heavy rainfall warning (up to 7 cm) has been issued for Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagaram and Tumakuru, for the next two days.



Till October 13, 8.30 am, the city received 68 mm, while HAL Airport received 29 mm and Kempegowda International Airport received 10.6 mm. The city did not record any rainfall till 5.30 pm on Friday.



From October 1 till 12, the city received a total of 311 mm which is 214 mm more than the normal. HAL airport received 183 mm which which 86 mm more than the normal.