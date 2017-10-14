Press Esc to close
  Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      SC to give holistic hearing on Rohangiya issue      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      Ban on women at Sabarimala goes to Constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » National » LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter

LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Oct 14 2017, 15:52 IST
Security forces launched an operation in Litter area of Pulwama this morning following information about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. PTI file photo

Security forces launched an operation in Litter area of Pulwama this morning following information about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. PTI file photo

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning while a civilian died and more than a dozen were injured in subsequent clashes between security forces and stone-pelting protesters.

Sources said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Litter village Pulwama, 32 km from here during the wee hours on Saturday following information about the presence of a group of militants in the area.

“As the security forces intensified the search operation, the militants hiding in the area opened fire triggering off an encounter in which two local militants were killed,” they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Pal Vaid identified the slain militants as LeT district Pulwama commander Waseem Ahmad Shah and Nisar Ahmad Mir, both locals. “Both LeT terrorists killed in a clean operation. Well done JKP boys and other SF (security forces),” he tweeted.

Shah, also known by his alias Usama, according to police records, was a category A++ militant, while Mir was a category-C militant. Security forces have recovered an AK-47 and an AK-56 along with 6 AK magazines. A resident of Heff, Shopian, Shah, who had joined militancy in 2014, was on the army's most wanted list of 12 militants.

Police said Shah, a college dropout, was responsible for recruiting young people to join the LeT and had planned several attacks on security forces. Reports said as news about the killings of local militants spread in the area, announcements were made through mosque public address systems asking people to come out and stage protests.

Protesters from the village and adjacent areas gathered in large numbers pelting stones at the forces and shouting anti-India slogans. The forces responded by firing pellets, bullets and lobbing teargas shells in which more than a dozen people were injured. One of the injured, identified as Gulzar Mir, who had sustained a gunshot died in a hospital, reports added.

The latest encounter comes just five days after a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Umer Khalid, a Pakistani national was killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir's Sopore area.

More than 150 militants, including top commanders Sabzar Bhat, Junaid Matoo, Ayoub Lelhari, Bashir Lashkari, Abu Dujana and Mehmood Gaznavi, have been killed by the security forces this year, which is highest in the last eight years. The security forces are going after militants as part of operation "hunt down" and on the basis of a “hit list” of militants.

Meanwhile, militants hurled a grenade at a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Safa Kadal area of the old city in Srinagar on Saturday which failed to explode. A Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the area, who defused the device, police said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.