Priest Vasudev's body recovered

DH Webdesk, Oct 14 2017, 11:35 IST

The place of Vasudev (inset), priest of Venkatesha temple, where he was washed away in flash floods at a rajakaluve at Kurubarahalli, Kirloskar colony, Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru on Friday. DH Photo by S K Dinesh

The fire-brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday fished out the body of priest Vasudev, which was washed away in stormwater drain yesterday evening. The body was found near Summanahalli bridge.



The team has continued the search for the bodies of a mother and daughter, who were also washed away in the same storm water drain.





