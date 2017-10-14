Press Esc to close
SIT releases the sketches of three suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case

DH Webdesk Oct 14 2017, 11:49 IST
SIT team releasing the sketches of the suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case in Bengaluru on Saturday. DH Photo

A special investigation team (SIT) on Saturday released the sketches of three suspects in Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. Gauri was shot dead in her residence at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.

Government had formed the SIT to investigate the case, who have now come up with the important lead in the process.

In the press release, SIT has appealed people to cooperate in the investigation and inform the team if there is any clue on the suspects.

They wrote, "A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the murder of noted journalist Ms. Gauri Lankesh. Based on the information collected during the investigation, we have prepared sketches of suspected accused persons of this case. It is also suspected that these persons have stayed in the area nearby the residence of Ms. Gauri Lankesh. We have also obtained video clips of a motor cycle rider, who is suspected to also be involved in the commission of thisoffence.

Therefore, the public is requested to provide any information they may have, to the below mentioned contact details, about the suspected persons in the sketch, the motorcycle rider in the video clips, or the motorcycle used by the suspect in the video and also any other information on the above said suspects. The identity of any person giving such information shall be kept confidential and will not be revealed to anyone. Such persons giving information leading to the apprehension of the accused in this case shall be suitably rewarded as already declared by the Government. The members of the Press are requested to give wide publicity to this appeal."

Contact Details:
Room No. 104,
Special Investigation Team, CID Office,
Mobile no. 9480800202.
Email: sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in
Whatsapp no. 09480800304, 9480801701

