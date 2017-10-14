SIT releases three sketches of two suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bellie Thomas, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 14 2017, 17:19 IST

Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh on Saturday released three sketches of two suspects who executed the murder.



Two of the sketches were the same person made based on different descriptions by people who claimed to see the suspect. The sketches were prepared after collecting and collating information from people who witnessed suspicious activities in and around the area of Lankesh’s house.



B K Singh, SIT chief said the two male suspects’ sketches were prepared based on information from our technical team and information from locals.



SIT so far has questioned 250 people and it is suspected that these two had stayed in the same area around Gauri's house to carry out recces before they committed the murder.



SIT also released a video footage of a bike rider wearing a full-masked helmet on a red-wine and black coloured motorcycle. This rider is also suspected to be involved in the crime, SIT officials said.



The SIT appealed the members of general public to provide any information they might have about the sketches or details of the motorcycle or its rider.



Identities of informers will be kept confidential and useful information will be suitably rewarded.



The SIT chief also clarified there are no reports available as of now to conclude if the same weapon was used for Gauri’s and Kalaburgi’s murder. Apart from information collected for releasing the sketches, SIT’s investigations into the murder over the last 38 days have not yielded much.



“The assailants have not used mobile phones for this operation. We have verified six terabytes of call-detail-records and we still have no clues,” said a SIT investigating official.



Few angles including professional ones are ruled out and the probe is still underway with angles including ideological motives.



Gauri was shot dead in front of her house on September 5 evening while she was just entering the house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.





Contact Details:

Room No. 104,

Special Investigation Team, CID Office,

Mobile no. 9480800202.

Email: sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in

Whatsapp no. 09480800304, 9480801701



