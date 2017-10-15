Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » 20 varsities to get Rs 10k-cr funds

20 varsities to get Rs 10k-cr funds

Press Trust of India, Patna, Oct 15 2017, 3:34 IST

PM's push to make them world class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University, in Patna, Bihar on Saturday. PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University, in Patna, Bihar on Saturday. PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government intends to unshackle universities, and announced a Rs 10,000-crore corpus to help 20 varsities emerge among the world’s best.

He lamented that no Indian university figures among the top 500 globally.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Patna University here, he said measures like grant of central status were “a thing of the past” and his government has taken “a step forward” towards making 10 private and 10 government universities world class.

DH reported the government’s move and notifiying guidelines for the scheme in September.

“My government took an important step towards unshackling the IIMs, freeing them from restrictions and regulations set by the government. We intend to do the same for our universities and ensure that our centres of higher learning figure among the best 500 in the world,” Modi said here.

In his little over 30-minute speech, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for universities to give more emphasis to “learning and innovation” and give up old teaching methods which focussed on “cramming students’ minds with information”.

“We will provide an aid of Rs 10,000 crore to 10 private universities and an equal number of government ones for a period of five years. The universities have to prove their potential.” he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.