Press Esc to close
  Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      SC to give holistic hearing on Rohangiya issue      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      Ban on women at Sabarimala goes to Constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » National » AP education minister warns colleges of action over spurt in student suicides

AP education minister warns colleges of action over spurt in student suicides

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service Oct 14 2017, 16:00 IST
The minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the hostel of Narayana College in Visakhapatnam and spoke with the girl students present at the hostel. Picture courtesy Twitter

The minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the hostel of Narayana College in Visakhapatnam and spoke with the girl students present at the hostel. Picture courtesy Twitter

With over 38 young Intermediate students committing suicide owing to academic pressure in residential colleges during the last three years, the education minister of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday warned the colleges of stern action. The minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the hostel of Narayana College in Visakhapatnam and spoke with the girl students present at the hostel.

The minister who is related to the Municipal Minister Narayana who owns the Narayana-Chaitanya group of colleges has been criticized by the opposition for not even sending a notice to the college over the death of a long list of students. “I will not spare even Narayana colleges if we find any lacunae,” Ganta said. He added that problem is with the private hostels which are not owned by the colleges. “There are 188 such affiliated hostels in the state,” the minister said.

The minister said that he has called for a meeting of management of all residential colleges, hostels and parents on 16 October to discuss the issue of suicides in hostels. The trend of suicides which has begun few years has reached a crescendo with six students committing suicides in the state during the past two days. Even as the law stipulates that certain boarders should have a counsellor that they could talk to and a redressal system in case of ragging, no such arrangement exists.

Unfortunately, many of the hostels in the state have no CC cameras installed to keep a tab on the movement of the students. In the past two days, at least two students stayed back during breakfast and dinner time and committed suicide while their roommates were away at the mess. In many cases, the hostel staff was found deficient of knowledge of first aid or basics of police procedure. In many cases, the crime scene has been altered by the staff and the students due to lack of knowledge.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.