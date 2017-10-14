Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar

Pavankumar H, DH NewsService, Hubballi, Oct 14 2017, 16:50 IST

The leader of opposition in assembly Jagadish Shettar said Urban Development Minister R Roshan Baig by abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only shown his culture but also that of Congress.



Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said if the Congress leadership including All India Congress Committee ‘future president’ Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah don’t take strict action against Baig by dropping him from cabinet, it would be understood by people as their (Rahul’s and Siddaramaiah’s) consent for the abusive language used by him.



“So far none of the Congress leaders have condemned the shameful utterance of Baig, which means they are in support of his abusive language,” he said. Baig, in a public meeting in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru had called PM Modi, a ‘son of W****’.



Calling Baig an unfit to be a minister, Shettar asked Siddaramaiah to either seek Baig’s resignation or drop him from the cabinet. “It is unbecoming of a minister to abuse the Prime Minister of India, who has dedicated his entire life for the betterment of India,” he said.