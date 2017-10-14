Press Esc to close
  Vaghela's son not to contest Assembly polls as BJP candidate, for now      Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP      Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar      Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      Modi doles out Rs 3769 crore Diwali gift for new-found ally Nitish's Bihar      SIT releases three sketches of two suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      SC to give holistic hearing on Rohangiya issue      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      Ban on women at Sabarimala goes to Constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » State » Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar

Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar

Pavankumar H, DH NewsService, Hubballi, Oct 14 2017, 16:50 IST
The leader of opposition in assembly Jagadish Shettar said Urban Development Minister R Roshan Baig by abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only shown his culture but also that of Congress. DH file photo

The leader of opposition in assembly Jagadish Shettar said Urban Development Minister R Roshan Baig by abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only shown his culture but also that of Congress. DH file photo

The leader of opposition in assembly Jagadish Shettar said Urban Development Minister R Roshan Baig by abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only shown his culture but also that of Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said if the Congress leadership including All India Congress Committee ‘future president’ Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah don’t take strict action against Baig by dropping him from cabinet, it would be understood by people as their (Rahul’s and Siddaramaiah’s) consent for the abusive language used by him.

“So far none of the Congress leaders have condemned the shameful utterance of Baig, which means they are in support of his abusive language,” he said. Baig, in a public meeting in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru had called PM Modi, a ‘son of W****’.

Calling Baig an unfit to be a minister, Shettar asked Siddaramaiah to either seek Baig’s resignation or drop him from the cabinet. “It is unbecoming of a minister to abuse the Prime Minister of India, who has dedicated his entire life for the betterment of India,” he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.