Syrian forces drive Islamic State from al-Mayadeen in east Syria-military source

Reuters, BEIRUT, Oct 14 2017, 17:16 IST

Syrian government and allied forces have taken the eastern Syrian town of al-Mayadeen from Islamic State, a Syrian military source said on Saturday.



The source said the jihadists had suffered a "collapse" in their ranks. Al-Mayadeen lies south of Deir al-Zor city, where Syrian and allied forces are trying to oust the militants from a small pocket they still control.