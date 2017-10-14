Press Esc to close
  Vaghela's son not to contest Assembly polls as BJP candidate, for now      Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP      Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar      Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      Modi doles out Rs 3769 crore Diwali gift for new-found ally Nitish's Bihar      SIT releases three sketches of two suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      SC to give holistic hearing on Rohangiya issue      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      Ban on women at Sabarimala goes to Constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » National » Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP

Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 14 2017, 17:04 IST
In a shocking incident a 16-year old gang-rape victim committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, allegedly after the accused threatened her with rape again. File photo

In a shocking incident a 16-year old gang-rape victim committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, allegedly after the accused threatened her with rape again. File photo

In a shocking incident, a 16-year old gang-rape victim committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, allegedly after the accused threatened her with rape again.

According to the police sources here, the victim hanged herself with the ceiling fan in her room at her village in Ramola area in the district on Friday evening.

Sources said that the minor girl had allegedly been gang-raped by five people, all residents of the same village, around five months back.

The parents had then lodged a complaint with the police and had also named the accused but the cops did not act on the report, sources said.

The family of the victim had also apprised the chief minister's office about the incident but the accused continued to roam freely.

On Friday, three of the five accused intercepted the minor girl, when she had gone to the local market to make some purchases, and threatened to rape her again if she did not withdraw her complaint. They also allegedly passed lewd comments on the girl, sources said.

Apparently feeling humiliated, the minor committed suicide upon reaching home. The parents held the cops responsible for the death of their daughter.

District police officials said that a case was registered in this connection and investigation was on. They also said that it was being investigated as to how the accused were not arrested and roamed freely.

''Stern action will be taken against the cops if any laxity was found on their part,'' said a senior police official in Baghpat.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.