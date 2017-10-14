Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 14 2017, 17:04 IST

In a shocking incident, a 16-year old gang-rape victim committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, allegedly after the accused threatened her with rape again.



According to the police sources here, the victim hanged herself with the ceiling fan in her room at her village in Ramola area in the district on Friday evening.



Sources said that the minor girl had allegedly been gang-raped by five people, all residents of the same village, around five months back.



The parents had then lodged a complaint with the police and had also named the accused but the cops did not act on the report, sources said.



The family of the victim had also apprised the chief minister's office about the incident but the accused continued to roam freely.



On Friday, three of the five accused intercepted the minor girl, when she had gone to the local market to make some purchases, and threatened to rape her again if she did not withdraw her complaint. They also allegedly passed lewd comments on the girl, sources said.



Apparently feeling humiliated, the minor committed suicide upon reaching home. The parents held the cops responsible for the death of their daughter.



District police officials said that a case was registered in this connection and investigation was on. They also said that it was being investigated as to how the accused were not arrested and roamed freely.



''Stern action will be taken against the cops if any laxity was found on their part,'' said a senior police official in Baghpat.