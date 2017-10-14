JK cop beaten for taking pics of a woman, arrested

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Oct 14 2017, 21:29 IST

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was arrested for allegedly taking pictures of a woman in central Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.



Reports said that the cop was caught by a woman after noticing him taking her pictures on the Manigam bypass road. The cop is said to be posted with an Indian Reserve Police (IRP)battalion in the district.



A video circulating on social media shows that policeman was caught by the people, his jacket taken off, and he was tied to a chair before beaten up by a mob. Slogans against police and in support of Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Musa could be heard in the video.



A senior police official said that a woman approached police station Ganderbal with a complaint that a cop took her pictures while she was standing at the bypass. "We have arrested the cop and he has been placed under suspension. A case has also been registered in this regard and further investigations have been taken up,” he said.



Police claimed to have found some photos of the woman in the arrested cop's mobile.



Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan told reporters in Srinagar that prima facie, it appears that the woman was known to the policeman.



Earlier this year in June, Dy SP Ayoub Pandith was killed brutally by a mob outside Srinagar's Jamia Masjid in the old city, drawing widespread condemnation. Police have arrested 21 people, including four juveniles, in the case.

